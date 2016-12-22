While Rogue One‘s box office eases slightly daily, abroad it’s a completely different scenario for the Disney/Lucasfilm prequel with yesterday’s international of $16.2M, +200K over Tuesday’s $16M.

That’s notable given that new titles such as Sony/Village Roadshow’s Passengers opened yesterday around the globe. Together with U.S/Canada’s $15M yesterday, Rogue One‘s global haul on Wednesday amounted to $31.2M for a running worldwide cume of $388.1M. As Nancy Tartaglione indicated yesterday, strong word of mouth will continue to propel Rogue One throughout the Christmas weekend. Stateside, the Gareth Edwards-directed movie is expected to gross $100M over four-days.

United Kingdom continued to lead all countries yesterday with a $3.5M take and running $31.7M cume, becoming Edwards’ highest grossing title in his homeland, besting Godzilla‘s British cume of $28.9M. Tomorrow, Rogue One will become Felicity Jones’ highest grossing title in the U.K., surpassing the $31.9M made by Theory of Everything.

Germany was second on Wednesday with $1.4M and a total of $16.4M. France and Australia are neck in neck with $1.3M a piece yesterday and respective running totals of $15M.

Rogue One is certain to turn a profit with domestic expected to rake in north of $500M. Pic cost an estimated $200M, lower than Force Awakens’ $259M, which with a global P&A spend of $185M, saw north of $780M in profit after all ancillary revenues were counted.