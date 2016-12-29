As it straps in to cross $300M at the international box office once today’s numbers are counted, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story continues to see daily upticks in offshore holds. The Wednesday overseas tally was $19.9M versus Tuesday’s $19.7M (itself an 8.2% jump on Monday). That brings the cume through Tuesday to $295.2M. Globally, the Disney/Lucasfilm spinoff has a $653.8M gross through yesterday and is expected to lift that past $700M on Friday.

The trend we’ve been seeing versus last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens — which is a comp within the saga if clearly not apples-to-apples — is that Rogue has been increasing its holds during the holiday frame. TFA‘s Wednesday last year was $1M lower than its Tuesday, for example.

The Rebel Alliance led by Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso on Wednesday did add Korea where it released outside day-and-date to avoid some local titles. There, it made $900K to slot in at No. 2 behind homegrown pic Master which is already well north of $20M since just December 21. Korea and Vietnam last year were the only markets where TFA did not open at No. 1. The Korea number on Rogue One is 70% of the same opening day on Force Awakens. Overall, Rogue is currently running at about 55% of TFA internationally.

Also notable, the Gareth Edwards-helmed Rogue One has crossed the $50M mark in the UK. The total there is now $53.1M after a big $4.2M Wednesday. It’s worth mentioning that the drop in the pound sterling since Brexit has had a big effect on box office. Were we looking at pre-June 23, that UK number would be closer to $63M.

The UK continues to lead offshore play, followed by Germany ($28.8M), France ($25.2M), Australia ($23.1M) and Japan ($18.9M).