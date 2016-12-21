Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has edged out cousin Star Wars: The Force Awakens in its first Tuesday hold overseas — percentage-wise. With $16M yesterday, Disney/Lucasfilm’s standalone franchise spinoff saw a 1.3% increase in offshore markets versus its Monday ticket sales tally. Last year, on TFA’s first Tuesday, that film dipped by 1% from the Monday.

Okay, these aren’t galactic-sized shifts, and Force Awakens is not a direct comp, but Rogue One’s play thus far is bearing out that the film should continue on sturdy legs throughout the holiday. That’s thanks to positive reviews and word of mouth coupled with repeat viewings which are nevertheless battling the pre-Christmas rush.

The $16M haul on Tuesday brings the international box office total to $166.8M. The global Force of the film is now measured at $357M, putting $500M in sight this weekend.

The UK, which has seen a big exchange rate swing since last year, continues to lead offshore play and rose to $28.2M after a $3.5M Tuesday (up from Monday’s $3.1M). Germany was also up over the two-day period ($1.4M v $1.2M) with a cume of $15M. Australia too rose ($1.5M v $1.3M) for a total at $13.7M.

France had the 2nd best day of all offshore markets with $2M (another jump from Monday) and is tied with Australia at $13.7M. Japan is the No. 5 market at $9.8M to date.