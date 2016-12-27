With the holiday weekend behind it, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story took in $50M at the global box office on Monday. The worldwide tally on the Gareth Edwards-helmed standalone is now $573.8M. After crossing the $500M threshold this past frame, there will be further milestones in Rogue‘s tractor beam during the week ahead.

Overseas, the $18.2M Monday reps a 15.2% hike from last Monday’s first post-launch hold. The Rebel Alliance’s international box office is now $255.6M with 13 days counted. Domestically, Monday saw $31.8M worth of play, lifting the North American box office to $318.2M.

December 26 is a holiday in many markets — though without the home-and-hearth tug of Christmas Eve and Day which fell on Saturday and Sunday this year and resulted in cinema closures in many offshore hubs. The impact of Christmas falling on the weekend is clear when looking at the overseas and global takes for Rogue One on Monday. The $18.2M Monday abroad reps 38% of the $47.1M weekend. Globally, with domestic’s $31.8M factored in, the $50M Monday is 44% of this past frame.

Monday was in fact bigger internationally than each of Friday ($16.3M), Saturday ($10.9M) and Sunday ($12.6M) individually. Yesterday’s hold is another example of how Rogue One is playing out as a non-frontloaded blockbuster and points towards continued momentum this week. And, China is still on deck January 6.

Last Monday, the international score for Jyn Erso and her fellow rebels was worth just 13% of the weekend as folks scrambled in the pre-holiday rush. Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 had a second Monday (which fell on December 28) that chalked up 29% of the previous international weekend session and just 25% of the full global frame.

In another comp, Wizarding World spinoff Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them was at $318.6M after 12 days in overseas release last month. That figure includes $24.6M in Korea and $41M in China. Rogue One has not yet landed in either. So, although the overall release pattern is not apples-to-apples, the films are about neck-and-neck in the same bucket of markets thus far. Beasts has a worldwide cume through Sunday of $744.6M with all markets open.

The UK continues to lead Rogue One play with $44.5M, followed by Germany ($23.7M), France ($21.4M), Australia ($19.8M) and Japan ($17.4M).