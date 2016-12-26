Refresh for latest…: Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story made off with a $47.1M three-day sophomore weekend at the international box office, lifting the overseas cume to $237.4M through Sunday. With a domestic total of $286.4M, the Rebel Alliance has now amassed $523.8M worldwide. The standalone spinoff was No. 1 for the second frame in the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Hong Kong and more, despite several new entrants. Importantly, Jyn Erso and the gang now head into what is a very lucrative holiday week internationally.

The drop from opening weekend was 65%, but that should be taken with a Death Star-sized grain of salt. With Christmas Eve falling on a Saturday and Christmas Day on a Sunday, steeper-than-normal dips were expected. Many movie theaters in Europe and Latin America are closed on the former, and in the UK that’s the case on the latter. Star Wars: The Force Awakens last year saw a weekend-to-weekend drop internationally of 53% with Christmas Day having fallen on the second Friday.

In IMAX, the Gareth Edwards-helmed Rogue One played to $16.1M globally from 709 screens over the four-day holiday weekend. The worldwide cume is $56.8M, with $20.3M abroad. Overall, the top ex-North America plays continue to be the UK ($42.1M), Germany ($21.8M), France ($19.6M), Australia ($18.2M) and Japan ($16.7M).

In other major titles screening around the globe, new entry Dangal, from Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan, opened to an estimated $16.08M, per local reports. That would rep Khan’s No. 2 best start ever. In China, Legendary East’s The Great Wall has now built a $120.1M (RMB 835M) warchest following solid mid-weeks. Illumination/Universal’s Sing is whistling a happy tune with $54M offshore through today after expanding on Friday and putting $130.7M in the worldwide kitty. Lionsgate’s La La Land is still delighting audiences after three frames in Korea where it has surpassed the lifetime of Damien Chazelle’s own Whiplash with a local cume of $14.1M.

Breakdowns on those films and more are being updated below:

NEW

ASSASSIN’S CREED

20th Century Fox Fox released Assassin’s Creed, the adaptation of Ubisoft’s popular video game in 22 offshore markets this weekend. The Michael Fassbender/Marion Cotillard-starrer is directed by their Macbeth helmer Justin Kurzel and grossed $13.3M from 2,878 screens in the Fox markets. Including non-Fox market Hong Kong, the total is $14.2M. France opened at No. 1 on Wednesday and rode out the five-day to take 2nd place behind Rogue One with $5.15M on 543. That’s twice Edge Of Tomorrow and 20% up on this summer’s vidgame adaptation Warcraft. Spain ($2M) was a No. 1 launch as were Indonesia ($1.65M) and Thailand ($899K/50% market share).

The game has sold more than 80M units and centers on Cal Lynch (Fassbender), who discovers he’s a descendant from a society of 15th century assassins, a group whose foes are present in the modern day. The film is positioned to play bigger internationally than domestic where it also opened this weekend.

WHY HIM

20th Century Fox In 16 opening markets, Fox’s James Franco/Bryan Cranston R-rated comedy Why Him? brought home $2.2M on 929 screens. With $668K at No. 5, Mexico was the top play on the John Hamburg-helmed pic about a man with serious concerns about his daughter’s billionaire boyfriend. The film topped We’re The Millers by 13% and Meet The Parents by 30% there. Israel scored a No. 1 with $239K and Taiwan popped the question with $229K to top the recent start of Office Christmas Party.

