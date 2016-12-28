With a full two weeks under its belt, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has logged $615.9M in global returns. The Rebel Alliance now counts $275.3M at the international box office after a $19.7M Tuesday that was 8.2% bigger than its Monday haul.

This mirrors a pattern we saw overseas last week when the mid-weeks came on stronger each day, despite the pre-holiday rush. The Monday-Tuesday jump this week is particularly notable given some offshore markets had an official day off from work on December 26.

The global tally slots the Gareth-Edwards helmed spinoff as the No. 11 movie of 2016, behind Disney’s own Doctor Strange at No. 10. Internationally, Rogue One should pass $300M on Thursday. Worldwide, it’s looking at the $700M milestone on Friday.

Today’s update comes following the sad news of Carrie Fisher’s passing yesterday at the age of 60. Rogue One‘s story traces the events leading up to Fisher’s Princess Leia having socked away plans for the Death Star in R2D2’s memory bank at the outset of the first Star Wars movie, A New Hope.

Looking at last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ second Tuesday hold, Rogue One beats it percentage-wise. TFA‘s Tuesday was $37.7M in 2015, versus the Monday at $39.4M. The TFA Tuesday repped 28% of the previous weekend while Rogue One‘s Tuesday is 41% of the 2nd FSS frame — although this year that included a Christmas Eve Saturday and Christmas Day Sunday.

As I noted yesterday, comp Wizarding World spinoff Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them was at $318.6M after 12 days in overseas release last month. That figure includes $24.6M in Korea and $41M in China. Rogue One kicks off in Korea today and China is still due on January 6.