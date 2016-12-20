According to early morning industry estimates, Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story grossed $17.7M yesterday, the fourth best for that day of the week in December, and during the post July period.
Among the top Mondays of all-time, Force Awakens owns the first two slots — Dec. 21 and 28 — which respectively made $40.1M and $31.3M. The third best Monday in December/post July belongs to Avatar (Dec. 28) with $19.4M.
Disney will weigh in with their official figure later this morning. We hear some box office analysts have Rogue One‘s Monday at $18M.
With only 37% of K-12 schools off yesterday, along with 76% colleges per ComScore, it was always expected that Rogue One‘s Monday would be off a bit from Sunday, especially with fewer kids on break at this point in time versus a year ago (73% K-12, 87% college). These figures will increase as we get closer to the holiday weekend. Rogue One‘s Monday repped a -53% decline from its $37.67M Sunday.
Monday’s take puts the running cume for the Lucas film prequel at $172.7M.
Many are expecting a dent in this weekend’s three-day business with Christmas Eve falling on a Saturday. However, the B.O. will spike on Christmas Sunday, and into Monday since most people will observe the holiday on that day. On Christmas Eve last year, which fell on a Friday, Force Awakens scored a record $27.4M, which is amazing considering it’s one of the most sluggish days of the year with many theaters closing in the late afternoon.
Industry projections at this point in time predict that Rogue One will ease close to -50% in its second weekend from its $155M opening for a FSS of $77.5M. Force Awakens owns the best Christmas weekend three-day ever with $149.2M.
Tonight Rogue One faces competition from three new wide entries starting previews: Universal’s Sing (6 PM), 20th Century Fox’s Assassin’s Creed (7 PM) and Sony/Village Roadshow’s Passengers (7 PM).
The “Hate Star Wars troll” are coming to spin this as a negative are coming in 4,3,2,1….
The “Love Disney Star Wars troll” got in the first comment, as usual.
Rogue One will fall more than 50% worldwide compared to Episode 7, not surprising for 2 hours of bad fan fiction and boring characters.
It’s not hard to predict The actions of a “Hate Troll”. Especially when all they do is to bash something they don’the like and to try to spin anything to make it a negative.
So a 50% decline off of the 2nd biggest opening ever in December is considered bad? You must think the Dark Knight was a failure given it opened at $158 million and fell almost 53%.
I guess you might also think it’s a failure when it grosses over $500 million domestic and well over a billion world wide, am I right?
Dropping only 50% would be great. It’s a tough call with the holidays on the weekend but if Saturday is down a bit, friday and monday should make up for it.
Big Star Wars fan here….but RO was never going to TFA business. People predicting $600 M domestic for this are nuts.
$600 million domestic may indeed be a stretch for RO, but that’s also not exactly “TFA business” either. In fact, $600 million domestic would be $336 million less than TFA made domestically.
No one in their right mind other than a troll looking to bash the film thought “Rogue One” was going to make “Force Awakens” money. “Force Awakens” was a event film 30 years in the making and the hype was huge for it. “Rogue One” is a one off, not a event film. The movie has good word of mouth and it’s making a lot of money. Even it it does not make 600 million in the domestic box office, it still a huge hit for the studio.
I still feel as though $600 million might be a stretch, but today I’ve seen sites that I trust estimating that it should hit $300 million domestic by SUNDAY, so if it makes it to $300 million after only 11 days (7 of those days still being school days for most kids) well, maybe a $600 million total run isn’t so far fetched.
People are underestimating the holiday box office timeframe. Whatever today’s gross is (minus 2 mil) will likely be around the base daily gross for the next 2 weeks. 13 days (Dec 20-Jan 1) x 15.7 mil daily gross = $204.1 mil + $172.7 mil = an absolute base gross of $376.8 mil by the end of holiday business. Given that many days next week and during the weekends will be much larger then that 15.7 mil base number this film will definitely be towards the mid 400 mil range by January 1st with the entire month of January to add to its gross. This film will cross $500 mil domestic.
600M domestic would require about a 4x multiplier which is what TFA had. 3x would get this to 450+ which is much more realistic. But who knows, audiences seem to like it the second weekend drop will give us a better idea.
And adding things up, a 50% drop would put it about 290 domestic at the end of the second weekend. And that’s with another holiday weekend after that, and many people off those weekdays. Those who have chosen to root against this movie are in for some rough sailing.
This film is performing in the same vein as Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows (in terms of daily holds). This film is a good reference as it is the last film to Open on December 16th and have Christmas Eve and New Years Eve Fall on a Saturday. If it continues to perform on par the expected daily grosses can be estimated.
Opening Weekend
1 – $71.1 mil.
2 – $46.3 mil. ($117.4 mil)
3 – $37.7 mil. ($155.1 mil)
—-
4 – $18 mil. ($173.1 mil)
5 – $18.9 mil. ($192 mil.)
6 – $15.7 mil. ($207.7 mil)
7 – $17.4 mil. ($225.1 mil)
—- 2nd (Christmas) Weekend
8 – $24.8 mil. ($249.9 mil)
9 – $14.3 mil. ($264.2 mil) [Christmas Eve]
10 – $35.2 mil. ($299.4 mil)
—-
11 – $35.6 mil. ($335 mil)
12 – $24 mil. ($359 mil)
13 – $21.4 mil. ($380.4 mil)
14 – $20.8 mil. ($401.2 mil)
—- 3rd (New Years) Weekend
15 – $25 mil. ($426.2 mil)
16 – $21 mil. ($447.2 mil) [New Years Eve]
17 – $22.5 mil. ($469.7 mil)
—-
18 – $19.7 mi ($489.4 mil) [Monday after New Years]
19 – $8.4 mil. ($497.8 mil)
20 – $6.6 mil. ($504.4 mil)
21 – $6.1 mil. ($510.5 mil)
—- 4th Weekend (Post holidays)
22 – $12.8 mil. ($523.3 mil)
23 – $17.3 mil. ($540.6 mil)
24 – $9.7 mil. ($550.3 mil.)
Opening Weekend: $155.1 mil
2nd Weekend: $74.3 mil. (-52.1%)
3rd Weekend: $68.5 mil. (-7.81%)
4th Weekend: $39.8 mil. (-41.9%)
Domestic Total: $625-650 mil.
I would say if it underperforms then you are looking at a 17 day total (through new years) of $400 mil with a $500 mil total…. and if it over performs throughout the holiday it will have a 17 day total of $500+ mil with a $650+ mil total.
The Empire that is Disney faces resistance in both competition & scheduling that will likely push RO 50% or more below E7 after Underworld opens. It’s sure to fall further on Sat’s with the holi eve’s. E7 faced Point Break & Alvin & R Westerns Hateful Eight & Revenant. RO faces Passengers, AC, Sing, & Underworld.
It also faces increasing resistance from exhibitors as threatened boycotts are becoming commonplace. Prior to Ultron Disney demanded a higher aggregate & prior to E7 they demanded control over minimal ticket pricing.
It’s unclear how those battles turned out but things have been relatively quiet since. Maybe they should just strike a deal to put the toys in the cinemas as E7 had retail sales greater than JW, Minions, & Avengers combined. All movie-related merch sales were up nearly 10% in 2015.
They are certainly no friend to the avg movie-goer as they are the driving force for rising prices on everything at the cinemaplex.
Underworld doesn’t even come out until January 6 and it will have made a ton by then. Really, the movie to worry about is Underworld? Before that, Sing is the only movie that’s getting good reviews and that skews younger. Honestly the next movie I’m really excited about is Lego Batman and that’s not until February.
I would expect nothing less from a cheerleader than to ignore direct competition: PG-13 Sci-fi/fantasy/adventure.
How do I put this in terms pom pom waving cheerleaders for Disney can understand?
Last year over 6d E7 faced about 30 from direct sci-fi/fantasy/adv films.
RO is facing about 157 this year. Sing 70, Passengers 50, & AC 37.
That’s with the suppression of Sat Christmas eve factored in. RO is likely to fall well over 50%.
Maybe you can get all of the cheerleaders together to see it again :D
I would think twice about calling anyone a Pom pom cheerleader on anything with you calling yourself Old Man Logan. Maybe you should take a course on irony.
And Force Awakens fell more than 50% as well, most films do after the first weekend. Does not change the fact that it will still make a lot of money. If you don’t like the film then fine, know that many people did.
A cheerleader is one who is incapable of posting anything but cheers about a distributer or their films. I don’t do much cheering period. Old Man Logan simply expresses hope that next year’s film Logan borrows heavily from that story. You can bet I’ll point out it’s flaws.
The last Wolverine film was good until the final boss battle. That poorly designed sequence sends the film over the cliff. That didn’t anger mutant fans nearly as much as Singer’s design for Apocalypse. They were on him when the first pictures were released. He’s burned all his credibility with them & they’d rather he not do another. They also were upset that he made Magneto a co-villian yet again after he teased with Raven becoming evil Mystique with the final scene of Past. She morphed as Stryker to fish out Wolverine.
If you want to stop being a cheerleader learn how to critique films from franchises you otherwise love.
No, a cheerleader is someone who puts his username after a comic book character and attacks another franchise in order to promote it learn the difference and again, take a course in irony while you’re at it.
Hated Force Awakens. Loved Rogue One (someone else bought my ticket. I would never have). Might even see it again.
You can hate the Empire that is Disney & still love their brands (Pixar, Marvel, & Star Wars). They aren’t mutually exclusive. My hate for Disney precedes those purchases. It stems from them driving up park prices through the roof during recessionary periods. They don’t give a crap about family budgets & now were reading they are trying to do the same at the BO.
1d @ MK is pushing towards 150 with just a 6 discount for kids.
The big chains are like the banking guilds. I don’t support them & impress upon my kids not to. I’ll gift them the money if they want to see something at the 2nd run local indie theaters but they have to use their own for AMC. So I haven’t seen Dr Strange or Rogue One yet. I plan to see both. I’ll be seeing Fantastic Beasts next. I also have to find time to see free shows of Pets, Dory, & BFG because the local libraries are sponsoring them. My wife & I were the only ones who attended the last one. I’m sure continued sponsorship is dependant on patronage.