According to early morning industry estimates, Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story grossed $17.7M yesterday, the fourth best for that day of the week in December, and during the post July period.

Among the top Mondays of all-time, Force Awakens owns the first two slots — Dec. 21 and 28 — which respectively made $40.1M and $31.3M. The third best Monday in December/post July belongs to Avatar (Dec. 28) with $19.4M.

Disney will weigh in with their official figure later this morning. We hear some box office analysts have Rogue One‘s Monday at $18M.

With only 37% of K-12 schools off yesterday, along with 76% colleges per ComScore, it was always expected that Rogue One‘s Monday would be off a bit from Sunday, especially with fewer kids on break at this point in time versus a year ago (73% K-12, 87% college). These figures will increase as we get closer to the holiday weekend. Rogue One‘s Monday repped a -53% decline from its $37.67M Sunday.

Monday’s take puts the running cume for the Lucas film prequel at $172.7M.

Many are expecting a dent in this weekend’s three-day business with Christmas Eve falling on a Saturday. However, the B.O. will spike on Christmas Sunday, and into Monday since most people will observe the holiday on that day. On Christmas Eve last year, which fell on a Friday, Force Awakens scored a record $27.4M, which is amazing considering it’s one of the most sluggish days of the year with many theaters closing in the late afternoon.

Industry projections at this point in time predict that Rogue One will ease close to -50% in its second weekend from its $155M opening for a FSS of $77.5M. Force Awakens owns the best Christmas weekend three-day ever with $149.2M.

Tonight Rogue One faces competition from three new wide entries starting previews: Universal’s Sing (6 PM), 20th Century Fox’s Assassin’s Creed (7 PM) and Sony/Village Roadshow’s Passengers (7 PM).