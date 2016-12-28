The second Tuesday for Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was bigger than its first, grossing an estimated $22.6M yesterday according to industry reports. Last week in its first Tuesday, Rogue One grossed $17.58M, but that’s when there were more kids in school.

Rogue One‘s second Tuesday (which is -29% from Monday) ranks third for the day during the month of December after Force Awakens Dec. 22 ($37.3M) and second Dec. 29 ($29.5M). The current running cume for the Gareth Edwards-directed movie is $340.8M. Among all Tuesdays, Rogue One has the seventh best.

Universal

Meanwhile, Illumination/Universal’s Sing didn’t do too shabby minting $17.6M, the second best Tuesday ever for an animated movie after last summer’s Finding Dory ($23.1M). Sing even beat Minions’ first Tuesday which grossed $16.8M. The first week’s cume for Sing stands at $93.1M and will likely cross the $100M tomorrow. Sing‘s Tuesday is -11% from Monday.

Among the rest of the holiday releases:

Sony/Village Roadshow’s Passengers ranked third for the day with $6M, -20% from Monday with a week’s cume of $36.1M.

Disney’s Moana was fourth for the day with an estimated $4.3M, -11% with a cume of $189.9M.

20th Century Fox’s Assassin’s Creed took fifth with $3.6M, -21% and a week’s total through yesterday of $25.9M.

Fox’s R-rated comedy Why Him? slotted sixth with an estimated $3.4M -24% for $18.97M.

Paramount Pictures

In seventh, Paramount’s Fences grossed $3.1M, -36% for a running cume of $14.9M.

Lionsgate/Summit’s La La Land ranked 8th yesterday with $2.6M, -25% and a running total of $19.7M.

Warner Bros. Collateral Beauty and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them rounded spots 9 and 10 respectively with $1.6M and $1.4M and running totals of $19M and $217.3M.

Among specialty releases:

Fox’s Hidden Figures drew an estimated $212K (-34%) at 25 sites and a running cume of $1.05M.

CBS/Lionsgate’s Patriots Day grossed $49,9K yesterday (-34%) at seven locations for a 7-day cume of $382K.

Martin Scorsese’s Silence made $22K (-32%) from four New York and Los Angeles runs for a five-day total of $186K.

Sony Pictures Classics’ Julieta grossed $15K at six, -25% for a running total of $117K.

Warner Bros.’ Ben Affleck-directed gangster movie Live By Night logged $8K yesterday for a three day take of $57K at four New York and Los Angeles locations.

Focus Features’ A Monster Calls charted $5K for the day, -34% for a five-day of $43K at four New York and L.A. venues.