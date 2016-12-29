In early morning estimates, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story posted a $18.1M Wednesday that’s higher than its first one last week, which raked in close to $15M.

ILM/Lucasfilm

We saw this trend yesterday and essentially we’re seeing higher daily numbers this week because all of the kids are off from school. Last Wednesday there was still 46% K-12 schools off along with 86% colleges.

Through yesterday, Rogue One‘s cume stands at $358.7M, which is 33% ahead of Avatar through 13 days. In its daily B.O., Rogue One eased 20%.

Illumination/Universal’s Sing also charted a higher Wednesday yesterday than its opening day, $15.57M to $11M. The total for the film directed by Garth Jennings and Christophe Lourdelet is $108.7M. Yesterday, Sing dipped 11% from Tuesday.

A24

In limited play, Annapurna/A24’s 20th Century Women started its run in New York and Los Angeles yesterday pulling in a hefty $10K per theater for a $40K at four locations. The movie has been nominated for two Golden Globes in the best comedy/musical category and for Annette Bening as best actress.

The rest of Wednesday’s top grossing films after Rogue One and Sing, percent change reflects change from Tuesday:

Passengers (SONY/VR), 3,478 theaters /$4.7M Wed. (-20%) /Total: $40.65M/Wk 2

Moana (DIS), 2,687 Theaters (-803) / $4.4M (-8%) Wed. /Total: $194.9M/Wk 5

Why Him? (FOX), 2,917 theaters /$2.9M Wed (-17%) / Total: $21.8M/Wk 1

Assassin’s Creed (FOX), 2,970 theaters /$2.7M Wed. (-25%)/Total: $28.5M/Wk 2

La La Land (Lionsgate) 734 /$2.5M Wed (-5%) /Total: $22.2M/ Wk 3

Fences (PAR) 2,233 theaters /$2.4M (-22%) Wed/Total:$17.3M/Wk 2

Fantastic Beasts… (WB), 1,966 theaters /$1.3M Wed (-7%) /Total: $218.7M/Wk 6

Collateral Beauty (WB/NL), 3,028 theaters /$1.3M Wed. (-19%) /Total: $20.3M/Wk 2

Limited outside 20th Century Women:

Patriot’s Day (CBS/LG), 7 theaters /$51k Wed (+2%)/Total: $433k/Wk 2

Silence (PAR), 4 theaters /$20k Wed. (-12%) /Total: $206K/ Wk 1

Live by Night (WB), 4 theaters /$9k Wed. (+10%) /Total: $66K/ Wk 1

A Monster Calls (FOC), 4 theaters /$4K Wed. (-12%)/Total:$47K/Wk 1