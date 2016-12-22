THURSDAY’S BOX OFFICE: Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is expected to increase today by 10% over its $15M Wednesday for $16.5M bringing its first week’s tally to $221.7M. Pic is expected to gross $100M over four-days, which by the end of Monday could brings its running cume to $321M-plus.

Meanwhile, the new competition -Illumination/Universal’s Sing, 20th Century Fox’s Assassin’s Creed and Sony/Village Roadshow/LStar’s Passengers — are all expected to dip. This is normal B.O. ride for a Wednesday opener as all the early adopters for the film come out on opening night. Many distributors are making Christmas wishes that the holiday boosts their opening day single digit business, while some are quite fearful it’s a two-picture holiday between Rogue One and Sing.

Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures

Sing is looking at $9M today, down an estimated 18% for a two day take of $20M per industry projections. The movie received an A CinemaScore last night, giving Illumination’s its fifth grade at that level after Lorax, Despicable Me 1 & 2, and Minions. Forty percent under 18 gave this movie an A+ with moms at 63% females driving the kids. Sixty-six percent bought tickets because it’s an animated movie.

Columbia Pictures

Passengers should ease 30% from yesterday’s $4.1M for $2.9M and a two day take of $7M. It received a B CinemaScore last night. No ‘A’s here among demos, but those under 25 gave it a B+. Jennifer Lawrence fans were out in force at 42%, giving it a B, while Chris Pratt’s club repped 36% also giving it a B. Overall, Passengers was male heavy at 53%, 61% over 25.

20th Century Fox

20th Century Fox’s Assassin’s Creed is expected to decline 50% for $2.3M today and $6.9M over two days. Videogame fans gave it a B+ yesterday. The movie opened No. 1 today in France with $1.8M, -18% from Rogue One‘s opening day there, and defeating the first day of former video game movie champ Lara Croft 2. Though carrying a production cost of $125M, the notion is that this movie will resonate bigger abroad like a Resident Evil which can post 60% or more of its global tally in foreign ticket sales.

Assassin‘s pulled in 65% males, 52% over 25. Those under 18 who turned up at 21% gave it an A-. Sixty-five percent came out because they love Assassin’s Creed while 20% where Michael Fassbender fans (B+).

Fox opens the James Franco-Bryan Cranston R-rated comedy Why Him? tonight at 7pm. Pic will further expand to 2,916 locations tomorrow.