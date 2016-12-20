Coming off of a $134.9M weekend opening at the international box office, and coupled with its stellar domestic take, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has now sped past the $300M threshold at worldwide turnstiles. Its Monday haul in offshore waters was $15.8M. That puts the international total at $150.8M for $323.5M in the global docking bay.

The Monday international score for Jyn Erso and her fellow rebels was worth 13% of the weekend. While it’s not an apples-to-apples comp, last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens did 17% of its weekend business on the first Monday. That’s pretty close. Globally, TFA also did 17% of its weekend biz on the Monday; Rogue One has made off with 12%.

The UK continues to lead offshore play on the Gareth Edwards-directed film with a $3.1M Monday taking the local cume to $24.7M. Germany follows with $13.6M to date, followed by Australia at $12.2M, France with $11.6M and Japan at $8.9M. The next best Mondays after the UK were in France ($1.7M, 17% of weekend) and Oz ($1.3M, 12%).

Rogue One stormed the international box office in its debut frame with the fourth-best December bow in history, trailing behind only The Force Awakens, Avatar and just $3.1M off The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. Disney and its rivals agree this was a pretty amazing number to pull in the week before Christmas — and on a movie with all new characters.

A stand-alone spinoff, Rogue One never was expected to play to Force Awakens-style numbers. Those percentages cited above are encouraging, and the lucrative holiday period is coming into blossom. The film is expected to stretch out, benefiting from the strong critical and audience response. Also, Korea is still to come on December 28, and China looms on January 6.