‘Every corpse has a tale to tell and this one has the touch of evil.” Yes, there’s a murder mystery in the seemingly idyllic town of Riverdale.

We’re getting an extended look at Season 1 of the CW’s new drama series from Warner Bros. TV. Set in present day and based on the iconic Archie Comics characters, Riverdale is a surprising and subversive take on Archie, Betty, Veronica and their friends, exploring the surrealism of small-town life — the darkness and weirdness bubbling beneath Riverdale’s wholesome façade. And from what we see in the trailer, there appears to be quite a bit of darkness and weirdness going on here.

Riverdale stars K.J. Apa as Archie, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Lili Reinhart as Betty, Madalaine Petsch as Cheryl, Ashleigh Murray as Josie and Camila Mendes as Veronica.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Glee) writes and executive produces, along with exec producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater. Lee Toland Krieger directs.

Riverdale premieres January 26 at 9 PM on the CW.

Check out the trailer above.