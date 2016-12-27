Actor, producer and comedian Ricky Harris died on Monday at the age of 54, according to his manager Cindy Ambers.

Harris’ film and television credits include: 1993’s Poetic Justice, in which he had a role alongside Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur; 1994’s Murder Was the Case; Michael Mann’s crime film Heat and Moesha. Further credits included Bones, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Everybody Hates Chris, CSI: Miami and Thomas J. Churchill’s Check Point, which is set to be released in the U.S. on January 20, 2017.

Harris also voiced characters in the video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

A native of Long Beach, California and the son of a preacher, Harris first hit the scene in the 1990s as a performer on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam. He was known for doing skits on the albums of rapper and childhood friend Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Chuck D and Cedric the Entertainer are among those who paid their respects to Harris on social media.

He is survived by his mother, his ex-wife and two daughters.

RickyHARRIS got 1st light from @icecube @SIRJINX & US doin voices on AmerikkasMostWanted. We were all in resPEct to his ability. Tough year — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) December 27, 2016

Damn, we lost Ricky Harris. The world is a little less funny today. RIP homie. pic.twitter.com/5AalZndlx2 — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 27, 2016

C u when I get there like we used to do in church on the east side tell Nate to hold my n… https://t.co/kTjQQJGIS2 pic.twitter.com/NiHKZp0FOX — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 27, 2016