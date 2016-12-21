Relativity said today that it has appointed Brett Dahl as president of production, less than 24 hours after news broke that Dana Brunetti would be exiting his post as Relativity president. The studio confirmed today via a spokesman what Deadline broke late last night: that Brunetti was segueing to a production deal at Relativity. The spokesman also made clear there is no bad blood between Brunetti and Relativity CEO Ryan Kavanaugh:

“Dana has transitioned to a production deal with Relativity, but any report that Ryan and he are feuding, or have had any issues, or that there has been any dispute between them is simply not true. The company, Dana and Ryan agreed that Dana’s greatest value add to the company is to make the movies he wants to, giving him flexibility to make the films he enjoys. Dana remains a large shareholder of Relativity and still has a deal there. Brett Dahl has taken over as President of Production and Dana, Brett and Ryan will be working closely together going forward.”

Relativity did not confirm or deny growing rumors of a reduced role for Kavanaugh at the company, which resurfaced from Chapter 11 last April and has struggled to find its footing and additional financing. It has claimed to have backing from YuuZo, but there also has been chatter that Relativity is on the market. Deadline also reported that Lionsgate was kicking the tires on Relativity’s 40-plus-title film library.

Earlier on Tuesday, Relativity pinkslipped several employees in its finance and administration support groups while placing 30 more on furlough through year’s end.

Dahl was an executive producer on Masterminds, one of two movies released by Relativity since emerging from bankruptcy. Both performed poorly at the box office: The Zach Galifianakis-Kristen Wiig ensemble comedy grossed $17.4 million, while the Kate Beckinsale horror movie The Disappointments Room made $2.4 million.