The story of young Mary Queen of Scots is coming to an end. The upcoming fourth season of the CW’s costume drama Reign will be its last. The CW brass have made the decision and have informed the series’ producers.

Reign, from CBS TV Studios, is in production. The cancellation news comes just as the series is starting filming the Season 4 finale. That is the same timing as the CW’s decision to end 90210 three years ago. However, in the case of Reign, I hear that the call did not come out of the blue. I hear the network and the producers had been having conversations that Season 4 may be the last, so the writers had been crafting this as a possible final chapter. Word is that they are prepared to shoot a series closer, and the show will be able to give fans a conclusion to the story of Mary Queen of Scots, which was not the case with 90210.

The 16-episode final fourth season of Reign premieres on Feb 10, with the period drama occupying the Friday 9 PM slot. Its last episode is expected to air in June.

Reign is one of two female-centered CW dramas certain to end this season, along with The Vampire Diaries. Created by Laurie McCarthy and Stephanie SenGupta, Reign stars Adelaide Kane as Mary, Queen of Scots.



