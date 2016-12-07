The story of young Mary Queen of Scots is coming to an end. The upcoming fourth season of the CW’s costume drama Reign will be its last. The CW brass have made the decision and have informed the series’ producers.
Reign, from CBS TV Studios, is in production. The cancellation news comes just as the series is starting filming the Season 4 finale. That is the same timing as the CW’s decision to end 90210 three years ago. However, in the case of Reign, I hear that the call did not come out of the blue. I hear the network and the producers had been having conversations that Season 4 may be the last, so the writers had been crafting this as a possible final chapter. Word is that they are prepared to shoot a series closer, and the show will be able to give fans a conclusion to the story of Mary Queen of Scots, which was not the case with 90210.
The 16-episode final fourth season of Reign premieres on Feb 10, with the period drama occupying the Friday 9 PM slot. Its last episode is expected to air in June.
Reign is one of two female-centered CW dramas certain to end this season, along with The Vampire Diaries. Created by Laurie McCarthy and Stephanie SenGupta, Reign stars Adelaide Kane as Mary, Queen of Scots.
Pretty sure The Vampire Diaries is no longer a female-centered drama, since the lead quit.
Pretty sure they were referring to Supergirl.
Doubt it. The article was referring to female centered shows certain to end this season
The CW and Disney Channel both seem to have settled into a ‘four seasons is enough’ pattern. Recent examples on the CW include Nikita, Hart of Dixie and Beauty and the Beast. Disney went four seasons with Jessie, Good Luck Charlie, and now Liv & Maddie.
and what season is Supernatural on? ROTFLMAO – there’s no such thing as the four-and-done rule it’s a myth. It’s all about ratings.
Disney’s always been that way. Hannah Montana, That’s So Raven, Wizards of Waverly Place – 4 seasons.
Arrow got a 5th season.
This makes me sad. It’s my favorite show and Vampire Diaries is my second. They cancel all of the good shows and leave us with crap.
Actor Contracts are usually 4 year deals these days and everyone wants a raise to re-up. It’s just easier to cancel the show by cheap networks.
Nope still 6 season contracts.
On CW it’s usually 7 for the newer shows. I know Nina Dobrev only had the 6 year contract. Adeleide had 7 year contract.
A slot has opened for Greg Berlanti to sneak in a Justice League Dark inspired series in order to reinstate Matt Ryan in the lead role as Constantine.
Let’s get it done.
wow – about time. the show was pretty to look at but the scripts were pretty lame. say bye.
I wonder how they get Mary into custory of Elizabeth 1 if they end the next season like that she end up for 15 years in Queen Elizabeth prison outside London
We may see the birth of James I of England next season
I am Soo bummed as I really love Reign. It took us to a world from the past and made history more interesting. So, so disappointed.😒
There is no history, just pretty costumes.
There was some history in this I looked it up every single episode that I’ve got to watch however there was a lot of creative licensing
You so right.
I wish CW will pick up Forever for a 2nd season or a mini-series (CW is partly own by WB which own “Forever”) .
NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! NOT REIGNNN!!
The conclusion is that she gets her head chopped off. Sorry, spoiler warning!
Boy some people just Relish in being a killjoy
Reign is too good to be ended at its 4th season!! Common i am a fan of this show all the way from KUWAIT ! Do you see how far Reign went?! Don’t stop it :/
Totally suck Meagan Follows plays Catherine flawlessly!!!
Please please please DONT cancel Reign! Please gives us moooorrrreeee!!!