Mark Rylance, Naomie Harris, Anna Wintour and Victoria Beckham are among the famous faces that have made Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year Honors list, a list which recognizes those who have made a significant contribution to British society, business or culture.

Rylance, who won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar earlier this year for his role in Bridge of Spies, is receiving a knighthood for his services to theatre. The actor and former artistic director of Shakespeare’s Globe theater recenty played the title role in Steven Spielberg’s The BFG and starred in BBC’s Wolf Hall.

Harris, who recently was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Moonlight, has been awarded an OBE for her services to drama. Her credits also include playing Eve Moneypenny in James Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

Fashion designer Beckham, a former member of UK pop group the Spice Girls, has been awarded an OBE for her services to the fashion industry while Vogue editor-in-chief Wintour has been awarded a damehood for her services to fashion and journalism.

Other well-known figures to make the cut include: tennis champion Andy Murray; Keeping Up Appearances actress Patricia Routledge; The Kinks frontman Ray Davies; comedian Ken Dodd; Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory; and Brit Olympics champ Mo Farah.

A total of 1,197 people were awarded an honor on the New Year Honors list, many of whom are unknown to the wider public.