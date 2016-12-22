Boutique Asia-based firm Puji Capital has made a strategic investment in Peter Guber and Ted Leonsis’ eSports ownership and management group, aXiomatic. Financials were not disclosed, although this marks the increasingly active Puji’s first move into the eSports sphere. It has previously invested in Wanda Pictures and worked closely with Wanda to co-invest in the acquisition of dick clark productions.

In September this year, aXiomatic bought a controlling interest in successful franchise Team Liquid which has more than 50 players on 10 teams. Axiomatic also owns video game league, Super League Gaming.

In the Middle Kingdom, particularly, the growth of video and mobile gaming along with eSports is converging with the traditional film and TV industries. Puji’s chief, Alex Szeto, says, “Given our active presence in both the U.S. and China markets, we hope to provide more strategic opportunities and investments to bridge this uniquely growing eSports industry with aXiomatic.” The company will continue to invest in all areas of media and entertainment, he added.

Guber, a former Chairman of Columbia Pictures, is CEO of the Mandalay Entertainment Group and co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Galaxy. Leonsis is Founder and Chairman of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, an owner of the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards. He’s also founder of SnagFilms.

Other notable investors in aXiomatic include Magic Johnson, Steve Case, Tony Robbins and NextVR.