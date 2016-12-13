TBS has given 10-episode second-season pickups to recent entries People of Earth and Search Party, wrapping 2016, in which the network renewed all six new comedy series that it introduced, including Angie Tribeca, The Detour, Wrecked and late-night standout Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, as well as veterans Conan and American Dad!

TBS

TBS has been experimenting with multi-platform series launches. As part of that, the serialized Search Party, starring Alia Shawkat, started off with a binge release of the entire first season over Thanksgiving week, which has drawn more than 1.1M viewers per episode across all platforms over five days and growing. While that is not huge, the network stresses the show’s strong appeal to millennials, with 18% of its audience in the adults 18-34 demo. On VOD, the dark comedy about a group of 20-something New Yorkers, which also has been very well reviewed, was the fastest TBS original to reach 1M views and delivered the youngest, most diverse audience of any TBS original. Another binge of the entire first season is scheduled to premiere during the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

Since premiering Halloween night, the supernaturally tinged People of Earth has ranked one of the year’s Top 10 new cable comedies among adults 18-49, currently reaching 4.3 million viewers per episode across all platforms. The series has continued to grow throughout the season, with episode seven hitting a season high up +28% vs. the season average. People of Earth, from Conan O’Brien and Greg Daniels, along with creator David Jenkins stars an ensemble cast led by Wyatt Cenac as a reporter investigating a support group for alien abductees.

“Twelve months ago we set out to reimagine the TBS brand and its place in the TV landscape. To end 2016 with all six shows returning is humbling,” said Brett Weitz, EVP of original programming for TBS. “The amazing teams behind People of Earth and ‪Search Party‬‬‬‬ have created complex, funny characters and crafted truly distinctive stories. Renewing both shows is the perfect end to a transformative year for TBS.”

Executive producing People of Earth are Jenkins, O’Brien, Daniels Jeff Ross, David Kissinger, Larry Sullivan and Norm Hiscock for Warner Horizon TV.

Search Party is executive produced by Michael Showalter, along with Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns. Turner’s Studio T is producing in association with Jax Media.

Looking ahead, The Detour is set to start its second season in February, followed by the third season of Angie Tribeca in the spring, the second seasons of Wrecked and Search Party in the summer and the second season of People of Earth later in the year. In addition, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will return January 11. Those shows will be joined in 2017 by the new comedy anthology The Guest Book.