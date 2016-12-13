TBS has given 10-episode second-season pickups to recent entries People of Earth and Search Party, wrapping 2016, in which the network renewed all six new comedy series that it introduced, including Angie Tribeca, The Detour, Wrecked and late-night standout Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, as well as veterans Conan and American Dad!
TBS has been experimenting with multi-platform series launches. As part of that, the serialized Search Party, starring Alia Shawkat, started off with a binge release of the entire first season over Thanksgiving week, which has drawn more than 1.1M viewers per episode across all platforms over five days and growing. While that is not huge, the network stresses the show’s strong appeal to millennials, with 18% of its audience in the adults 18-34 demo. On VOD, the dark comedy about a group of 20-something New Yorkers, which also has been very well reviewed, was the fastest TBS original to reach 1M views and delivered the youngest, most diverse audience of any TBS original. Another binge of the entire first season is scheduled to premiere during the week between Christmas and New Year’s.
Since premiering Halloween night, the supernaturally tinged People of Earth has ranked one of the year’s Top 10 new cable comedies among adults 18-49, currently reaching 4.3 million viewers per episode across all platforms. The series has continued to grow throughout the season, with episode seven hitting a season high up +28% vs. the season average. People of Earth, from Conan O’Brien and Greg Daniels, along with creator David Jenkins stars an ensemble cast led by Wyatt Cenac as a reporter investigating a support group for alien abductees.
“Twelve months ago we set out to reimagine the TBS brand and its place in the TV landscape. To end 2016 with all six shows returning is humbling,” said Brett Weitz, EVP of original programming for TBS. “The amazing teams behind People of Earth and Search Party have created complex, funny characters and crafted truly distinctive stories. Renewing both shows is the perfect end to a transformative year for TBS.”
Executive producing People of Earth are Jenkins, O’Brien, Daniels Jeff Ross, David Kissinger, Larry Sullivan and Norm Hiscock for Warner Horizon TV.
Search Party is executive produced by Michael Showalter, along with Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns. Turner’s Studio T is producing in association with Jax Media.
Looking ahead, The Detour is set to start its second season in February, followed by the third season of Angie Tribeca in the spring, the second seasons of Wrecked and Search Party in the summer and the second season of People of Earth later in the year. In addition, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will return January 11. Those shows will be joined in 2017 by the new comedy anthology The Guest Book.
Angie Tribeca is the weakest of all of them, followed by Wrecked.
Amazing. Go tbs!!!!!!!! I’ve been rooting for you!
I liked Search Party. I’m confused with what the “new” TBS brand is though, since it has critically well received shows like Search Party and Detour, appealing to one audience.. but then has an awful, critically-panned show liked Wrecked, appealing to a dumb audience. What is the new brand exactly?
Not sure Wrecked is critically panned? One of New York Times best shows of the year? Unless you are just reading Sassy magazine these days. Also, it’s one of the highest rated comedies on cable this year. Anywaaaaaaaay.
Wow, somebody works on Wrecked, huh! It was number 9 on the New York Times list of the “Ten Most Outlandish New Shows.” Can you even name 10 “new outlandish” shows? But sure, I guess “outlandish new shows” is the same as the New York Times best shows of the year. As far as ratings go, once again, it was one of the highest rated NEW comedies on cable this year. Can you name any other NEW comedies on cable this year? Other than a TBS show? But sure, keep spinning stuff, and I hope you have fun on the next/final season.
Oh, and Wrecked has a 58% on rotten tomatoes, and Big Bang reruns got higher ratings on the same network. But keep spinning actor on Wrecked!
I’m not sure you understand the meaning of the term critically panned. 58% means a little over half of reviewers gave the show a positie review. Not a glowing endorsement but far from critically panned. I’m generally more interested in audience score and with that currently sitting at 88% from a much larger sample size you’re definitely in the minority.
Hey Chris! You got J-SNAKED. What part of that don’t you understand? I don’t work on Wrecked but wish I did. Then I’d have a job that keeps me busy and not have to troll deadline all the time like you. So sorry you are so bitter and hate other people succeeding. Oh, and you got J-SNAKED!
There was an astute article about how hard it is to sustain a parody show and Wrecked was used as a prime example. Angie Tribeca is a ripoff too.
Not shocking that you’re shocked by the brand of “Good Comedy”
Dear Brett Weitz: Your ratings are even more humbling compared to repeats of Big Bang and American Dad.
But how are Big Bang reviews? Search Party is the best show of the year. Big Bang ever on any of those lists?
“Big Bang reruns is the best show of the year! Christmas with the Kranks 2 was the best movie of the year!”- New York Times….
Two great shows! I never thought I’d love TBS original programming.
Don’t forget about Conan! So glad he produced People of Earth and that these other great shows are finally on his network!
LOVE LOVE LOVE
I’m a reptilian…
Loved loved loved search party ! But…. what to do next with that ending ?
I like Search Party but I detest all the stupid bleeping out of words that should considered part of normal English vernacular. Is there any way to watch the episodes uncensored?
Watch online/stream it from the TBS site or app.
So the new programming director is happy that he gave each of his low rated shows a second season. There is a reason cable TV is on its way out.
I can’t believe all the hate Wrecked and Angie Tribeca are getting on this feed. Comedy doesnt always have to be clever or award winning, sometimes it just needs to make people laugh! And any fan of Airplane, The Naked Gun or Mel Brooks style slap stick should love AT! And Wrecked gave me some of the best laughs of a comedy show this year, anything with Todd was golden “ok here’s the plan i’m going to break out of my ropes, go over there and round house kick her into the fire, and save the day”. Obviously everyone is entitled to their opinions, but in a world where Two Broke Girls gets renewed year in and year out can we really complain about any of these shows?