NBC is developing a single-camera comedy starring and executive produced by Cheech Marin, actor-comedian Paul Rodriguez and his son, professional skateboarder/actor Paul Rodriguez Jr. Universal TV is the studio.

The untitled project is written/executive produced by Steve & Jim Armogida, creators/executive produced of Nickelodeon’s School of Rock TV series. It is described as an irreverent single-camera comedy about being Latino in today’s America as seen through the different perspectives of three generations of Latino males – a grandfather, father, and son – Cheech (Marin), Paul (Rodriguez), and Paulie (Rodriguez Jr.)

Steve and Jim Armogida executive produce alongside Marin, Paul Rodriguez, Paul Rodriguez Jr. and Andrew Tennenbaum.

NBC

This has been a passion project for Paul Rodriguez who has long ties with Marin, going back to the 1980s when Rodriguez starred opposite Marin in Marin’s 1987 movie Born In East LA. They again played family members, cousins. The trio last year shot a sizzle reel for the comedy series project, which came close to landing at ABC.