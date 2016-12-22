NBC is developing a single-camera comedy starring and executive produced by Cheech Marin, actor-comedian Paul Rodriguez and his son, professional skateboarder/actor Paul Rodriguez Jr. Universal TV is the studio.
The untitled project is written/executive produced by Steve & Jim Armogida, creators/executive produced of Nickelodeon’s School of Rock TV series. It is described as an irreverent single-camera comedy about being Latino in today’s America as seen through the different perspectives of three generations of Latino males – a grandfather, father, and son – Cheech (Marin), Paul (Rodriguez), and Paulie (Rodriguez Jr.)
Steve and Jim Armogida executive produce alongside Marin, Paul Rodriguez, Paul Rodriguez Jr. and Andrew Tennenbaum.
This has been a passion project for Paul Rodriguez who has long ties with Marin, going back to the 1980s when Rodriguez starred opposite Marin in Marin’s 1987 movie Born In East LA. They again played family members, cousins. The trio last year shot a sizzle reel for the comedy series project, which came close to landing at ABC.
This is what happens when executives, with little experience interacting with Latinos (despite living in a city that’s 50% Hispanic), spend two years setting up meetings trying to produce the Latin Black-ish: They literally go and make Brown-ish.
Also, let’s get real. This is not a Latino comedy, it is a Mexican-American/Mexican comedy. I’ll give Hollywood another 35 years before they can actually understand the distinction.
Definitely need more Latino perspectives on television, but hasn’t Rodriguez had his shot already with several failed attempts dating back to the 80’s? Where is the Latino Donald Glover? Something edgy and fresh from the Latino community. This was low hanging fruit for Greenblatt. And when it doesn’t get the numbers they will say Latino themed comedies don’t appeal to a ‘general’ audience and it will be another 10 years before another one is greenlit. We are entering a new Trump-centric world were 1980’s style multi-generational sitcoms just aren’t going to cut it any longer!