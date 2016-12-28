Passengers which is currently making its way through the Christmas boxoffice crush, took its first voyage last month at our big annual awards season event, The Contenders Presented By Deadline, where director

Morten Tyldum, writer Jon Spaihts, and film editor Maryann Brandon discussed the challenges of of what Tyldum calls “an emotional roller coaster” into making a big scale studio film. Appearing in front of a packed audience of Oscar and other key Guild voters at the DGA theatre the trio highlights the importance of the casting of stars Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt as they are on screen alone for most of the movie. Tyldum discusses how that casting came about and their on screen chemistry, especially considering they had never met before starting the film. Passengers was part of Sony’s Contenders presentation. To watch Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr.’s conversation with this talented trio just click on the link above.