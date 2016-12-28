Netflix has released a first-look image of Robert Redford and Jane Fonda from its upcoming original film Our Souls at Night, an adaptation of the Kent Haruf novel. (See photo above).

This is the first re-team for Redford and Fonda since their starring roles in 1979’s The Electric Horseman. They previously worked together in 1967’s Barefoot in the Park.

Adapted for the screen by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (The Fault in Our Stars), Our Souls at Night is set in Colorado and begins when Addie Moore (Fonda) pays an unexpected visit to a neighbor, Louis Waters (Redford). Her husband died years ago, as did his wife, and in such a small town they’d been neighbors for decades, but had little contact. Their children live far away and they are all alone in their big houses. She seeks to establish a connection, and make the most of the rest of the time they have.

Ritesh Batra (The Lunchbox) directs. Film also stars Bruce Dern (Nebraska), Judy Greer (Jurassic World), Matthias Schoenaerts (The Danish Girl), and Iain Armitage (Big Little Lies) will play Jamie, Addie’s grandson.

Our Souls at Night is slated for a 2017 premiere.