Oscars: Seven Pics Shortlisted In Makeup & Hairstyling Race Including ‘Deadpool’ & ‘Suicide Squad’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released its shortlist of seven films vying for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 89th Oscars in February. The list includes a pair of comic-book adaptations, a few period dramas, a sci-fi space sequel and Sweden’s shortlisted Foreign Language Film entry.

Here is the list:

Deadpool

The Dressmaker

Florence Foster Jenkins

Hail, Caesar!

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the seven shortlisted films on January 7. Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate three films for final Oscar consideration.