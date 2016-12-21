Menu

Oscars: Seven Pics Shortlisted In Makeup & Hairstyling Race Including ‘Deadpool’ & ‘Suicide Squad’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released its shortlist of seven films vying for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 89th Oscars in February. The list includes a pair of comic-book adaptations, a few period dramas, a sci-fi space sequel and Sweden’s shortlisted Foreign Language Film entry.

Here is the list:

Deadpool
The Dressmaker
Florence Foster Jenkins
Hail, Caesar!
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad

Members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the seven shortlisted films on January 7. Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate three films for final Oscar consideration.

Nominations for the 89th Annual Academy Awards will be announced on January 24, and the trophy ceremony is set for for February 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

