Oscars: Academy Lists 336 Films Eligible In Best Picture Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released its list of 336 features eligible in the Best Picture race for the 89th Oscars next month. View the full here.

To be eligible for consideration, features must open in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County by midnight on December 31 and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days.

Films also must have a running time of more than 40 minutes and must have been exhibited theatrically on 35mm or 70mm film or in a qualifying digital format. Features that receive their first public exhibition or distribution in any manner other than as a theatrical motion picture release are not eligible for Academy Awards in any category.