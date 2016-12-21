Menu

Awards News
Oscars: Academy Lists 336 Films Eligible In Best Picture Race

Oscars: Academy Lists 336 Films Eligible In Best Picture Race

GALA OPENING OF 'AND THE OSCAR WENT TO' EXHIBITION OF 100 OSCAR STATUETTES, ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 23 JAN 2003
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released its list of 336 features eligible in the Best Picture race for the 89th Oscars next month. View the full here.

To be eligible for consideration, features must open in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County by midnight on December 31 and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days.

Films also must have a running time of more than 40 minutes and must have been exhibited theatrically on 35mm or 70mm film or in a qualifying digital format. Features that receive their first public exhibition or distribution in any manner other than as a theatrical motion picture release are not eligible for Academy Awards in any category.

 

  1. The First Samuraion Dec 21, 2016 4:33 pm

    Hoping the academy comes to their senses and acknowledges the greatness of Keeping Up With the Joneses, The Fifth Wave, Central Intelligence, and How To Be Single.

    Mike and Dave Need Weddings Dates is my darkhorse Best Picture winner.

  2. Hankon Dec 21, 2016 6:51 pm

    This whole list is a joke.

  3. Rex the Wonder Dog • 6 hours ago

    Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad are joke entries, right?
    OTOH, Awesome that Deadpool is on the list. It deserves a nomination.

