Bad Moms is officially (and deservedly) a franchise as the hit comedy’s stars are reuniting for A Bad Moms Christmas, set to hit theaters November 3, 2017.

STX is fast-tracking the holiday-themed sequel sees the titula under-appreciated and over-burdened friends coping with the stresses of the most wonderful time of year as their own mothers visit for the holidays. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn are reprising their roles with Jon Lucas and Scott Moore once again writing and directing. Suzanne Todd will produce with Bill Block executive producing. Casting is currently under way for the Bad Moms’ mothers.

“This is a brand that has enormous goodwill all over the world, so expanding and extending the BAD MOMS franchise in an authentic and irreverent way has been a priority for our team. Jon and Scott have a truly hysterical story that was pure perfection,” said Adam Fogelson, Chairman of the STX Entertainment Motion Picture Group in a statement. “Mila, Kristen and Kathryn are excited to re-team, and we will move forward with A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS on a similar time table and in much the same way in which we produced the original.”

Produced on a budget of $20 million, Bad Moms was a solid hit last summer, bringing in $180 worldwide.