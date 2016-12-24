Bad Moms is officially (and deservedly) a franchise as the hit comedy’s stars are reuniting for A Bad Moms Christmas, set to hit theaters November 3, 2017.
STX is fast-tracking the holiday-themed sequel sees the titula under-appreciated and over-burdened friends coping with the stresses of the most wonderful time of year as their own mothers visit for the holidays. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn are reprising their roles with Jon Lucas and Scott Moore once again writing and directing. Suzanne Todd will produce with Bill Block executive producing. Casting is currently under way for the Bad Moms’ mothers.
“This is a brand that has enormous goodwill all over the world, so expanding and extending the BAD MOMS franchise in an authentic and irreverent way has been a priority for our team. Jon and Scott have a truly hysterical story that was pure perfection,” said Adam Fogelson, Chairman of the STX Entertainment Motion Picture Group in a statement. “Mila, Kristen and Kathryn are excited to re-team, and we will move forward with A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS on a similar time table and in much the same way in which we produced the original.”
Produced on a budget of $20 million, Bad Moms was a solid hit last summer, bringing in $180 worldwide.
Why do this? This is too similar to the path Horrible Bosses and The Hangover films took. The cranked those out as money grabs and didn’t care about the material.
Love bosses 3
You answered your own question.
Good lord.
Christina applegate better be in it!
Guaranteed bomb. This is not franchise material despite STX’s desperate attempts to make it so.
Can someone please explain to me why that movie LOOKED like it did? The blinding, washed out light in every shot? What was that?
I don’t know Dutch, but that was the least of that movies problems.
Nobody who suffered through the original will be interested
Jon and Scott are the crazy talented and hysterical. This is great news
Smart move. A holiday-themed, multi-generational story with a hard edge. Graet counter=programming to the drama and sentimental fare around the holidays.
Can’t wait! Bad Moms was one of the few comedies in recent years my family and I agreed on… Love that it’s set at Christmas.
Boy, are we women going to need this at the end of 2017. Yay!!!
Sigourney Weaver, Bette Middler and Sissy Spacek. There you have your moms. Now get to make this movie asap.