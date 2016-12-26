Netflix today released the first look at Okja, Bong-Joon-ho’s follow-up to his critical hit Snowpiercer. Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Steven Yeun and Giancarlo Esposito co-star in the pic. True to Bong’s rep for visual filmmaking, the images include a storyboard of Collins’ character Red running through the streets of Manhattan, and the accompanying still that resulted.

The streaming service, which acquired the pic and will release it in theaters and via streaming next summer, also released a still of Seo Hyun An, who plays Mija. She’s at the center of the story about a young girl who must risk everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend — a massive animal named Okja. Bong and Jon Ronson (Frank) penned the script, which was shot in English and Korean.

Check out the shots:

Netflix

Netflix