Netflix is staying in the Tanner-Fuller family business, and has renewed spinoff series Fuller House for a third season. Or, if you prefer, Netflix is not telling its hit sitcom to cut-it-out. The news was announced earlier this afternoon on the show’s official social media.

Holiday wishes, answered. 🎁 Fuller House Season 3, coming 2017. pic.twitter.com/pJkRASTpBj — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) December 25, 2016

Starring Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas, Dashiell and Fox Messitt, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, and Ashley Liao, the 13-episode second season premiered on Netflix December 9, 2016.