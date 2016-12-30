She won an Oscar for Black Swan, she’s buzzed for a second in Jackie, she’s a fanboy favorite in movies like Thor and the Star Wars franchises, she made an acclaimed directorial debut with A Tale Of Love And Darkness, and she has been a star since bursting on to the screen at age 12 in The Professional. But as Natalie Portman reveals to me in the latest episode of my Deadline video series The Actor’s Side, she has finally come to admit to herself that she does love acting and takes it very seriously.

As Portman explains, she comes from an academic family and acting wasn’t always on the front burner. Even as she was shooting a Star Wars movie, she dropped everything else to go to college and study just about anything but the profession she was doing so well in already. This is a star, a working mom and wife (she’s now pregnant with her second child) who says she loves the business she is in — whether it is doing a Marvel comic book movie, exploring a real-life person like Jackie Kennedy, finding new genres, or making a story with which she has always been obsessed.

In our wide-ranging conversation, she also talks about taking on a real-life iconic person in Jackie and how she managed to pull it all off with just a month to prepare before director Pablo Larrain’s cameras rolled. The result has been one of the year’s most critically acclaimed and nominated performances (a recent Critics’ Choice winner and Golden Globe and SAG contender).

Check out above to watch our conversation.