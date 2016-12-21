Gkids has set the English-language voice cast for My Life as a Zucchini, the animated French-language pic from Switzerland that was just shortlisted for the Foreign Language Film Oscar. Will Forte, Nick Offerman, Ellen Page and Amy Sedaris will star in the new version, which will premiere next month at the Sundance Film Festival, and both versions will be released theatrically in February.

GKIDS

The pic was acquired in August by Gkids, the distributor that has amassed eight Academy Award noms for Best Animated Feature since 2009 including two last year. Zucchini, which marks the feature directorial debut of Claude Barras, is gunning for noms in two Oscar categories this year, and just landed a Golden Globe nom too. It bowed at Cannes this year in the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar.

The plot: After his mother’s sudden death, Zucchini is befriended by a police officer, Raymond, who accompanies him to his new foster home, filled with other orphans his age. At first he struggles to find his place in this at times strange and hostile environment. But with Raymond’s help and his newfound friends, Zucchini eventually learns to trust and love, as he searches for a new family of his own.

The film is produced by RITA Productions, Blue Spirit Productions, Gebeka Films and KNM, in co-production with the RTS – Radio Télévision Suisse, SRG-SSR, France 3 Cinéma, Rhône Alpes Cinéma and Helium Films.