EXCLUSIVE: Abramorama has acquired North American rights to Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance, the documentary about acclaimed Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin. The pic is directed by Tomer Heymann, and a February 1 theatrical release is in the works beginning at NYC’s Elinor Bunin Theaters at Lincoln Center and Film Forum.

Naharin created the daring form of dance and “movement language” known as Gaga. The docu, eight years in the making, shines a spotlight on at a pivotal career moment for the controversial, political and always entertaining figure and his constant battle for artistic perfection. It uses personal family and rehearsal footage, unseen archive material and stunning dance sequences to tell the story of the man who at 22 was invited to join the Martha Graham dance company while simultaneously attending Juilliard and the School of American Ballet.

He later moved back to Israel to became artistic director of the Batsheva Dance Company, where he developed his new style.

“Mr. Gaga is both an exuberant vision of dance and movement and the deeply moving study of a true artist and innovator,” said Abramorama’s Richard Abramowitz. “The Heymann brothers have surpassed themselves with this extraordinary cinema experience, and we’re honored to bring it to fans of Gaga and Batsheva new and old.”

Indie distributor Abramorama this year is also behind the docus The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years and Kim Snyder’s Newtown among others.