Movie fans have voted and the results are in: The most anticipated upcoming films for 2017 are a host of sequels and sci-fi/fantasy films and even sequels of sci-fi fantasy. Topping the list are Star Wars: Episode VIII, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Beauty And The Beast, Wonder Woman and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The most anticipated horror film? No surprise, it’s also sci-fi. At a time when the musical is having a nice comeback with the TV presentation of Hairspray and the musical La La Land, an Oscar shoo-in, it turns out the most anticipated comedy… is a musical.

The data was collected by Fandango after surveying more than 2,000 moviegoers about the films, stars and roles they are looking forward to seeing on the big screen in the new year. Its “Hot List” survey was conducted during the week of December 19.

Here are the results:

Most Anticipated Movie (in descending order):

Star Wars: Episode VIII

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Disney’s Beauty And The Beast

Wonder Woman

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Justice League

The Fate Of The Furious

Fifty Shades Darker

Logan

Despicable Me 3

Most Anticipated Horror Thriller (in descending order)

Alien: Covenant

Stephen King’s It

Split

Get Out

A Cure For Wellness

Most Anticipated Comedy (in descending order)

Pitch Perfect 3

Baywatch

Snatched

Fist Fight

Battle Of The Sexes