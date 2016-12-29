Movie fans have voted and the results are in: The most anticipated upcoming films for 2017 are a host of sequels and sci-fi/fantasy films and even sequels of sci-fi fantasy. Topping the list are Star Wars: Episode VIII, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Beauty And The Beast, Wonder Woman and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The most anticipated horror film? No surprise, it’s also sci-fi. At a time when the musical is having a nice comeback with the TV presentation of Hairspray and the musical La La Land, an Oscar shoo-in, it turns out the most anticipated comedy… is a musical.
The data was collected by Fandango after surveying more than 2,000 moviegoers about the films, stars and roles they are looking forward to seeing on the big screen in the new year. Its “Hot List” survey was conducted during the week of December 19.
Here are the results:
Most Anticipated Movie (in descending order):
Star Wars: Episode VIII
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Disney’s Beauty And The Beast
Wonder Woman
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Justice League
The Fate Of The Furious
Fifty Shades Darker
Logan
Despicable Me 3
Most Anticipated Horror Thriller (in descending order)
Alien: Covenant
Stephen King’s It
Split
Get Out
A Cure For Wellness
Most Anticipated Comedy (in descending order)
Pitch Perfect 3
Baywatch
Snatched
Fist Fight
Battle Of The Sexes
So to recap, the ten most anticipated movies of next year are all sequels or remakes, all fantasy/sci-fi, and five are based on comic books (not including “Star Wars,” which might as well have been).
I’m reminded of a scene in an actual grown-up movie, “On the Waterfront,” in which Brando criticizes Steiger for “going for the short money” instead of thinking long-term for the good of his career. Because when The Kids tire of this stuff–and they will, just as surely as their elders eventually gave up on westerns in the early ’70s–the studios will find they’ve painted themselves into a corner with nowhere else to go.