EXCLUSIVE: The Moonlight drive continues. The Black Film Critics Circle today named the festival breakout as its Best Film of 2016 and gave Best Director and Original Screenplay nods to the film’s Barry Jenkins. Mahershala Ali also won Best Supporting Actor.

Fences stars Denzel Washington and Viola Davis picked up more kudos for reprising their Tony-winning roles from the 2010 Broadway revival, the latter for Supporting, and the film also won for Ensemble. The late August Wilson won the prize for his Adapted Screenplay for Fences. Ruth Negga added to her accolades with a Best Actress win for Loving.

“This has been a year of progress for cinema of color, though politically it may seem we may be moving backwards,” BFCC Co-president Mike Sargent said. “The recent announcement from BAFTA and the changes behind the scenes in Hollywood and the global film industry have been represented in this year’s slate of films. Their successes at the box office and acknowledgement by fellow awards organizations denote the significance of the global black experience as captured on film.”

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Film

Moonlight

Best Director

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Actor

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actress

Ruth Negga, Loving

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Original Screenplay

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Adapted Screenplay

August Wilson, Fences

Best Cinematography

James Laxton, Moonlight

Best Foreign Film

Elle, from France

Best Documentary

13th

Best Animated Film

Zootopia

Best Ensemble

Fences