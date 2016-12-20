EXCLUSIVE: The Moonlight drive continues. The Black Film Critics Circle today named the festival breakout as its Best Film of 2016 and gave Best Director and Original Screenplay nods to the film’s Barry Jenkins. Mahershala Ali also won Best Supporting Actor.
Fences stars Denzel Washington and Viola Davis picked up more kudos for reprising their Tony-winning roles from the 2010 Broadway revival, the latter for Supporting, and the film also won for Ensemble. The late August Wilson won the prize for his Adapted Screenplay for Fences. Ruth Negga added to her accolades with a Best Actress win for Loving.
“This has been a year of progress for cinema of color, though politically it may seem we may be moving backwards,” BFCC Co-president Mike Sargent said. “The recent announcement from BAFTA and the changes behind the scenes in Hollywood and the global film industry have been represented in this year’s slate of films. Their successes at the box office and acknowledgement by fellow awards organizations denote the significance of the global black experience as captured on film.”
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Film
Moonlight
Best Director
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Actor
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress
Ruth Negga, Loving
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Best Original Screenplay
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Adapted Screenplay
August Wilson, Fences
Best Cinematography
James Laxton, Moonlight
Best Foreign Film
Elle, from France
Best Documentary
13th
Best Animated Film
Zootopia
Best Ensemble
Fences
I don’t get it. Black people have been making and starring in movies for decades going back to the 1960s and blackploitation movies. The difference is the quality of writing. The acting was always there and there were a few nominations; so all this # oscars so white is a bunch of hooey. Get good stories, good writers, actors and directors and you get awards.
#oscars so white was only a thing because the media are so easily trolled by Twitter users