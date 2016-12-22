The post-merger DreamWorks Animation is unraveling slowly. Mireille Soria has stepped down from her co-president post at DWA after just four months, Deadline has confirmed. She was named to the gig of alongside Bonnie Arnold in August, replacing Ann Daly right after the $3.8 billion buyout by NBCUniversal parent Comcast.

Universal Pictures Chairman Donna Langley said in a December 12 memo to staff last week that Soria is returning to producing. She and Arnold are behind the DWA franchises How to Train Your Dragon and Madagascar. Soria also is an EP on the company’s upcoming feature Captain Underpants and last year’s Home. Both of those films are under DWA’s expiring output deal with Fox.

Here is Langley’s memo:

Dear Colleagues, I am writing to let you know that Mireille has decided to return to focusing solely on producing and will be transitioning out of her executive role as Co-President as we wrap up both Boss Baby and Captain Underpants in the new year. Bonnie will remain President, with full oversight of development and production for the feature animation group. As we are all fortunate to know firsthand, Mireille is an incredibly passionate and talented filmmaker who has contributed to the DreamWorks Animation legacy. She has shepherded a successful slate of films during her tenure at the studio, including the Madagascar franchise, of which she will continue to be involved as a producer. I want to personally thank both Mireille and Bonnie for their guidance and stewardship during this time of transition. As we close out 2016, we are energized for the New Year and looking forward to accomplishing great things together in 2017. Donna

the news was reported first by our sister publication Variety.