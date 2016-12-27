Miramax CEO Steven Schoch will leave the company this month. Schoch held that post since 2012, rising from CFO, a post he held since 2010. Nasser Al-Khelaifi will add interim CEO to his Chairman title while the company looks for Schoch’s replacement. Miramax chairman chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said, “I would like to thank Steven for his many years of leadership at Miramax and we wish him well for his future plans.” Hatched by Harvey and Bob Weinstein in the late ’70s, Miramax was built by the siblings into a prestige film powerhouse. They sold it to Disney in 1993 and continued to build the library with Oscar-winning prestige titles. Disney kept it when they exited in 2005, and it was sold to a consortium of investors. It is now fully owned by beIN Media Group. Its primary business is exploiting the library of nearly 800 titles (the company renewed its deal with Netflix last summer, and is responsible for around 10% of the feature films on the streaming service lineup), but the company has lately become involved in acquisitions and productions. The latest deal came for I, Tonya, with Margot Robbie set to play disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding. Craig Gillespie is directing. Miramax is also co-financing with Open Road Films Labyrinth, the drama that stars Johnny Depp and surrounds the investigations into the murders of hip hop stars Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

Rex/Shutterstock

Miramax, which was part of the sleeper prestige hit Mr. Holmes, will come to Sundance with a new 35mm print of Reservoir Dogs to mark the 25th anniversary of the film that launched the auteur career of Quentin Tarantino. He and producer Lawrence Bender will be there for a Q&A.

The senior management team at Miramax are Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is also Chairman of beIN Media Group and of QSI, the owner of the football team Paris-Saint Germain; Zanne Devine, EVP Film & Television; Adrienne Gary, SVP Organizational Strategy & Administration; Dennis Hands, SVP Finance, Strategy & Business Development; and Joe Patrick, EVP Global Sales & Home Entertainment.