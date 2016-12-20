In her highly hyped White House exit interview with Oprah Winfrey, First Lady Michelle Obama continues to insist she is not interested in running for office.
The idea of a Michelle Obama White House probably speaks more to voters regret with the election outcome, FLOTUS speculated in the interview, which aired first on CBS and then on OWN.
Among many other reasons for her non-interest, Michelle Obama thinks that’s too big an ask for members of a family that already have been through it for eight years. Not something you “cavalierly just sort of ask a family to do again,” given that it it tends to bring so much disruption. In the interview, Winfrey, looking at the First Lady dubiously through her journalist glasses, forgot to ask if that was a comment on Hillary Clinton’s candidacy.
Out of stories no doubt.
Why would she want to deal with all the evil that’s been put on her by Google it.
There’s a lot of evil stuff on the internet about Michelle Obama.
And if she runs for office it will just make that happen again so she should not run for office she should go home and stay there.
She’s been called a monkey and ape in heels Planet of the Apes.
I fear that would happen again if she runs for office so I hope she doesn’t.
No one deserves all that assault.
I’m afraid it is too much of “an ask.” But Michelle Obama has become a very brilliant orator over the years, so I hope she gets to continue using those skills for the betterment of society, as she already has. We’ll miss you and your family so much Michelle, but I do hope you can get some well earned rest for awhile. Thank you for helping to deliver the great gift of your husband’s example and work for our country as well.
WTF??? (speechless) but thanks for the laugh…
Such a classy woman. I totally understand why she would not want to subject herself to the poison that is in politics, but I do hope she stays on the public stage in one way or another.
Boring, who cares…and promise?!?
Oh please run for office, Michelle. You would win easily and that would send all those Trump-lovin’ Real Umerkins right over the edge.
What are her qualifications exactly?
What are Drumpf’s qualitifications, exactly?
What are Donalds?