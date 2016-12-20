In her highly hyped White House exit interview with Oprah Winfrey, First Lady Michelle Obama continues to insist she is not interested in running for office.

The idea of a Michelle Obama White House probably speaks more to voters regret with the election outcome, FLOTUS speculated in the interview, which aired first on CBS and then on OWN.

Among many other reasons for her non-interest, Michelle Obama thinks that’s too big an ask for members of a family that already have been through it for eight years. Not something you “cavalierly just sort of ask a family to do again,” given that it it tends to bring so much disruption. In the interview, Winfrey, looking at the First Lady dubiously through her journalist glasses, forgot to ask if that was a comment on Hillary Clinton’s candidacy.