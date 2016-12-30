Michael Keaton and Andrew Garfield will share the best actor award at The Capris Hollywood International Film Festival.

Keaton is being honored for his role as McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc in The Founder; and Garfield for his role as pacifist Desmond Doss in Mel Gibson-directed Hacksaw Ridge.

This is Keaton’s first award this season for a tremendous performance that many have deemed worthy of an Oscar nomination. The Founder has not opened wide yet and has been overshadowed by other films, such as Hacksaw Ridge, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and has been in theaters since early November.

In The Founder, Keaton stars as Illinois salesman Kroc, who turned McDonald’s drive-through business into a national franchise, pushing the original owners, Mac and Dick McDonald, completely out of the business. Laura Dern, Linda Cardellini, Patrick Wilson, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch and B.J. Novak also star.

In Hacksaw Ridge, Garfield plays Doss in the true story of the first conscientious objector to win the Congressional Medal of Honor after saving 75 men — never even touching a gun — while serving as a medic during the bloodiest battle of World War II. The Capris Hollywood Film Festival previously announced it was honoring Mel Gibson as director of the year for the World War II drama. Garfield is also seen this season as a Jesuit priest in 17th century Japan in Martin Scorsese’s Silence.