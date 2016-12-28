Bestselling author Melissa de la Cruz has signed a three-picture development and production deal with Brad Krevoy Television, the TV and SVOD production arm of Motion Picture Corporation of America. The three TV projects will be written, produced and broadcast for Christmas 2017

The first movie, Angel Falls for Hallmark Channel, is about a fallen angel who falls in love and wins back her halo during the Christmas season. Rachel Boston (Witches of East End) will star and Bradley Walsh will direct the film, which could spawn a potential series. The project will be produced in association with David Anselmo’s Hideaway Pictures. De la Cruz is writing the script and also pen a series of Angel Falls novels.

The second film, Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe, is a gender-swapped re-telling of the classic novel. Production is planned for April 2017. Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe will also be published as a novel by St. Martin’s Press during the 2017 Christmas season. De la Cruz will write the screenplay and novel. Executive producers are David Anselmo and Susie Belzberg.

The third project, Nanny State, is the story of an FBI agent who goes undercover working for New York’s finest families to solve a child’s kidnapping during the Christmas holidays. De la Cruz will write the screenplay and produce, along with Vincent Balzano, Richard Abate, and Brad Krevoy Television.

Amanda Philips Atkins and Eric Jarboe will executive produce all of the projects for Brad Krevoy Television.

De la Cruz has penned more than 30 books, including The Isle of the Lost (a Descendants novel), Something in Between, and Blue Bloods. She is repped by 3Arts and attorney Alex Kohner.

Brad Krevoy Television has produced several high-rated Christmas movies for the Hallmark Channel and is currently in production on Season 4 of When Calls the Heart, also for Hallmark Channel.