Matt Drudge is wondering whether the U.S. government was involved in a distributed denial-of-service attack that shut down his conservative Drudge Report website for about 90 minutes Thursday night. The attack occurred just hours after President Barack Obama announced sanctions against Russia for hacking the U.S. presidential campaign.

Drudge noted the site was experiencing the worst denial of service attack since its inception and called the timing “suspicious.”

Attacking coming from 'thousands' of sources. Of course none of them traceable to Fort Meade… — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) December 30, 2016

Is the US government attacking DRUDGE REPORT? Biggest DDoS since site's inception. VERY suspicious routing [and timing]. — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) December 30, 2016

DDoS, or Distributed Denial of Service, refers to a type of cyberattack involving multiple computers repeatedly trying to connect to a website’s server, thus causing the server to become overwhelmed and, in effect, denying users service. In the past, denial of service attacks have shut down major websites such as Twitter, Spotify, Netflix, Amazon, Tumblr, and Reddit.

The Drudge Report outage began about 7 PM EST Thursday. The International Business Times, which was one of the first to report the outage, noted Drudge’s top headline at the time was “Moscow Mocks Obama.”

There’s no evidence the U.S. government was involved in the Drudge DDoS attack.