David Ayer will direct and produce Gotham City Sirens for Warner Bros. This is the idea that Margot Robbie pitched to the studio for an all-female DC villains movie back in May, in which she’ll make her return as Harley Quinn, the Joker’s psychotic girlfriend from Suicide Squad. Robbie will also serve as EP.

Sherlock Holmes 3 and Tomb Raider reboot scribe Geneva Robertson-Dworet is being tapped to write. DC’s motion picture executives Geoff Johns and Jon Berg will also produce.

Gotham City Sirens was published by DC in 2009, and is part of the Batman: Reborn series. Paul Dini wrote it, while Guillem March illustrated. In addition to Harley Quinn, Catwoman, Poison Ivy and Ra’s al Ghul’s daughter Talia feature prominently in it.

Suicide Squad was a huge success for Warner Bros., becoming the top opening for August at $133.6M stateside, and grossing $745.6M at the global B.O.