David Ayer will direct and produce Gotham City Sirens for Warner Bros. This is the idea that Margot Robbie pitched to the studio for an all-female DC villains movie back in May, in which she’ll make her return as Harley Quinn, the Joker’s psychotic girlfriend from Suicide Squad. Robbie will also serve as EP.
Sherlock Holmes 3 and Tomb Raider reboot scribe Geneva Robertson-Dworet is being tapped to write. DC’s motion picture executives Geoff Johns and Jon Berg will also produce.
Gotham City Sirens was published by DC in 2009, and is part of the Batman: Reborn series. Paul Dini wrote it, while Guillem March illustrated. In addition to Harley Quinn, Catwoman, Poison Ivy and Ra’s al Ghul’s daughter Talia feature prominently in it.
Suicide Squad was a huge success for Warner Bros., becoming the top opening for August at $133.6M stateside, and grossing $745.6M at the global B.O.
this is terrible. Suicide did not work, regardless of $. The movie was garbage. Ayer did not do a good job
Dude, the $ is all that matters. Lol
They aint trying to win an Oscar. Suicide Squad made $745MM Worldwide.
Margot was the only good thing in it. This was a no-brainer.
Except had the movie been good, it could have crossed a billion.
It’s got Harley Quinn in it. And likely Poison Ivy and Catwoman. All much more famous than anyone in Suicide Squad other than Harley Quinn herself.
It will make a ton of money.
I liked Suicide Squad. And Gotham City Sirens sounds like something I will like even more.
Oh so like Suicide Squad meets the Ghostbusters reboot, what could go wrong?
If it has Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman in it, nothing.
If you listen closely, you can actually hear people losing IQ points as they watch films like this.
IQ points are highly overrated.
WB loves to keep hiring the same guns…
Love the loyalty. But hate the product.
Bring on the Bad Girlz!!
This is great news. I was worried about having to choose between Zack Snyder and David Ayer on my Razzie ballot, but now that this movie is greenlit, I can vote for Zack this year in full confidence that I’ll be able to vote for David in the future.
Hot take.
Margot gotta eat.
At least Ayer won`t be writing the script this time.
With Geneva Robertson-Dworet writing, know this will be an awesome project. Can’t wait to read the script!
Read it before DA re-writes.
PURE UNADULTERATED TRASH
It’s obvious WB doesn’t give a crap about making a shared universe or quality films for their DC property. They are going to cash in on anything that makes them a dime with no regard for a quality product. They don’t need to, suicide squad was complete garbage and it made them a fortune. Wash, rinse, repeat.
This is actually a better idea anyway. No need to play follow the leader with the CW DC TV shows or Marvel
I actually liked the portrayal of the Joker. My husband did to. He said this Joker actually “got under his skin”. I agree, he creeped me out and I love a good villian. Sadly I am not seeing any indication this Joker will return. :(