IT’s time to brace for more Major Crimes. TNT said today that the Season 5 midseason premiere of its cop drama series is set for 9 PM Wednesday, February 22.
The series, whose midseason finale aired September 19, revolves around a special unit of Los Angeles Police Department detectives responsible for investigating high-profile crimes. The ensemble cast includes Mary McDonnell, G.W. Bailey, Tony Denison, Michael Paul Chan, Raymond Cruz, Phillip P. Keene, Kearran Giovanni, Jonathan Del Arco and Graham Patrick Martin.
Among those joining the series for the upcoming Season 5B are Daniel DiTomasso as an undercover cop entrenched in a white supremacist group for seven years and Leonard Roberts, who will recur as Criminal Intelligence Division Cmdr. Leo Mason, who is being considered for the job of New Assistant Chief.
Stupid…
Really. The best an anonymous poster can come up with is “Stupid….”? You, sir or madam, are the definition of ‘Troll’. Want to place a bet on whether they have ever written, produced, acted, or performed before anyone not in their immediate family?
I believe that Camryn Manheim will also be in the winter episodes. This is and has been a terrific show.
The last survivor of TNT’s old “comfort-food” management. Be sure to enjoy it, folks, because it will likely be cancelled after this flight and replaced with another “edgy” drama that will wow the critics and bore the audience.
Wanna make a bet? All TNT’s edgier programs have been a colossal flop, no matter how Reilly tries to spin it. According to the post on this topic on TVSeriesFinale.com, MC, even in 5 seasons continues its 10 million viewers per episode and top 10 in 18-49. TNT’s numbers continue to drop. At this point, TNT needs MC more than MC needs TNT. With Reilly’s arrogance regarding MC last year, I LOVE IT!
I certainly hope you’re right, but RIZZOLI AND ISLES was their top-rated show and they still axed it, and FRANKLIN AND BASH’s numbers were nowhere near cancellation level, either. TVLand has done the same thing, clearing house of HOT IN CLEVELAND and other popular “old-fashioned” multicams, and none of their new “edgy” sitcoms have succeeded except YOUNGER, which benefits from an older audience that enjoys watching millennials acting like self-obsessed jackasses.
So far MC is the only show I watch on TNT. None of the new shows have appealed to me at all.