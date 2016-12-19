IT’s time to brace for more Major Crimes. TNT said today that the Season 5 midseason premiere of its cop drama series is set for 9 PM Wednesday, February 22.

TNT

The series, whose midseason finale aired September 19, revolves around a special unit of Los Angeles Police Department detectives responsible for investigating high-profile crimes. The ensemble cast includes Mary McDonnell, G.W. Bailey, Tony Denison, Michael Paul Chan, Raymond Cruz, Phillip P. Keene, Kearran Giovanni, Jonathan Del Arco and Graham Patrick Martin.

Among those joining the series for the upcoming Season 5B are Daniel DiTomasso as an undercover cop entrenched in a white supremacist group for seven years and Leonard Roberts, who will recur as Criminal Intelligence Division Cmdr. Leo Mason, who is being considered for the job of New Assistant Chief.