Sony’s streaming service Crackle has dropped the official trailer for the network’s original film Mad Families, starring Charlie Sheen, Leah Remini, Finesse Mitchell and Naya Rivera.
Directed and produced by Fred Wolf (Drunk Parents, Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser), from a script by Wolf and David Spade, Mad Families centers on three families — one Hispanic, one African American, one Caucasian — who find themselves annoyingly sharing the same campsite during a busy Fourth of July holiday weekend. After realizing it was all because of a silly booking error, no one volunteers to vacate. So, they try to cohabitate peacefully, but madness eventually ensues. From there, the male family members turn to a series of outlandish camp competitions to determine the one family who gets to stay. Sheen also executive produces.
Mad Families premieres January 12 on Crackle.
What an atrocious Fred Wolf “comedy” atrocity! Can’t he and the folks at Crackle put forth more effort than Joe Dirt 2 or this offensive and unfunny hackneyed trash? Oh Charlie. Poor poor Charlie. Do you remember Platoon and Wall Street or even Major League? I do…
This looks like a crazy dream you might have in you fell asleep watching TBS sitcom reruns after dropping acid.
Dear god, this makes Anger Management look like Citizen Kane
Worst. Movie. Ever. There has never been anything as awful as this.
Those were the good parts of the movie? Makes Joe Dirt 2 look like Citizen Kane.
Charlie Sheen + Leah Remini + Fred Wolf + Crackle = I’d eat batteries first.
Why does Crackle spend money on crap like this? They can just stream movies that Sony owns for free. The only good thing they ever did was Seinfeld’s comedians in cars getting coffee. Nothing else they do is worth the money they spend on it.
Crackle, eh? You’d have to BE on crack to find any of this garbage remotely funny.
Wow! This looks like total garbage.
“Why does Crackle spend money on crap like this?” Answer: vanity projects are easy internal sells… Does away with having to convince 20 layers of international management that trivial things like “story” actually matter.