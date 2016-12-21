Sony’s streaming service Crackle has dropped the official trailer for the network’s original film Mad Families, starring Charlie Sheen, Leah Remini, Finesse Mitchell and Naya Rivera.

Directed and produced by Fred Wolf (Drunk Parents, Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser), from a script by Wolf and David Spade, Mad Families centers on three families — one Hispanic, one African American, one Caucasian — who find themselves annoyingly sharing the same campsite during a busy Fourth of July holiday weekend. After realizing it was all because of a silly booking error, no one volunteers to vacate. So, they try to cohabitate peacefully, but madness eventually ensues. From there, the male family members turn to a series of outlandish camp competitions to determine the one family who gets to stay. Sheen also executive produces.

Mad Families premieres January 12 on Crackle.

Check out the trailer above.