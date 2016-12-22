When you hear two different people say, “The journey may well mean your life” or “You’re goin’ up river, are ya? Ain’t nobody comes back from up there,” chances are you’re in pretty deep. Here’s the first teaser for The Lost City of Z, writer-director James Gray’s adaptation of David Grann’s nonfiction book about a British explorer who vanished while looking for an ancient city in the Amazon.

Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street

It’s the Roaring ’20s. Trekking deep into the jungle, Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam) discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment, who regard indigenous populations as “savages,” the determined Fawcett – supported by his wife (Sienna Miller), son (Tom Holland) and aide-de-camp (Robert Pattinson) – returns time and again to the region in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925.

The teaser highlights no small amount of peril, including a scene that might remind some of Indiana Jones escaping from Belloq’s warriors at the start of Raiders of the Lost Ark. From Amazon Studios and Bleecker Street, Lost City of Z opens April 14 in L.A. and NYC, followed by a wide rollout the following week.

