Barry Jenkins’ drama Moonlight and Whit Stillman’s comedy Love & Friendship each scored seven nominations from the UK’s leading film critics today. The 37th annual Critics’ Circle Film Awards also gave Maren Ade’s Toni Erdmann, which has been shortlisted for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar, six nominations while La La Land, Manchester By The Sea and American Honey have five mentions each.

Actor-filmmakers Alice Lowe and Steve Oram, who won the critics’ Breakthrough Filmmakers prize in 2012 for their screenplay for Sightseers, will host the ceremony on January 22 in London.

“Our critics nominated more than 160 titles for Film of the Year alone, representing the range of wide opinions and the sheer number of movies critics watch each year,” says Rich Cline, chair of the Critics’ Circle Film Awards. “There was love for everything from Aferim to Zootropolis (Zootopia), including Captains America and Fantastic, plus acclaimed women from Jackie, Julieta, Moana, Christine, Krisha and Victoria to Miss Sloane and Florence Foster Jenkins. Making it onto that final list of nominees is never easy.”

The full list of nominees is below:

FILM OF THE YEAR

American Honey

Fire at Sea

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Love & Friendship

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Nocturnal Animals

Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

Fire at Sea

Son of Saul

Things to Come

Toni Erdmann

Victoria

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

Cameraperson

The Eagle Huntress

Fire at Sea

Life, Animated

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

American Honey

High-Rise

I, Daniel Blake

Love & Friendship

Sing Street

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Adam Driver – Paterson

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals

Peter Simonischek – Toni Erdmann

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Amy Adams – Arrival

Kate Beckinsale – Love & Friendship

Sandra Hüller – Toni Erdmann

Isabelle Huppert – Things to Come

Emma Stone – La La Land

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Tom Bennett – Love & Friendship

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Shia LaBeouf – American Honey

Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Viola Davis – Fences

Greta Gerwig – 20th Century Women

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Riley Keough – American Honey

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Maren Ade – Toni Erdmann

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

László Nemes – Son of Saul

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Maren Ade – Toni Erdmann

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Whit Stillman – Love & Friendship

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR

Tom Bennett – Love & Friendship, Life on the Road

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge, Silence

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Dave Johns – I, Daniel Blake

David Oyelowo – A United Kingdom, Queen of Katwe

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS

Kate Beckinsale – Love & Friendship

Rebecca Hall – Christine

Naomie Harris – Moonlight, Our Kind of Traitor, Collateral Beauty

Ruth Negga – Loving, Iona

Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Ruby Barnhill – The BFG

Lewis MacDougall – A Monster Calls

Sennia Nanua – The Girl With All the Gifts

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Witch, Morgan, Split

Ferdia Walsh-Peelo – Sing Street

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Babak Anvari – Under the Shadow

Mike Carey – The Girl With All the Gifts

Guy Hibbert – Eye in the Sky, A United Kingdom

Peter Middleton & James Spinney – Notes on Blindness

Rachel Tunnard – Adult Life Skills

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM

Isabella – Duncan Cowles & Ross Hogg

Jacked – Rene Pannevis

Sweet Maddie Stone – Brady Hood

Tamara – Sofia Safonova

Terminal – Natasha Waugh

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

American Honey – Robbie Ryan, cinematography

Arrival – Sylvain Bellemare, sound design

High-Rise – Mark Tildesley, production design

Jackie – Mica Levi, music

Jason Bourne – Gary Powell, stunts

La La Land – Justin Hurwitz, music

Moonlight – Nat Sanders & Joi McMillon, editing

Sing Street – Gary Clark & John Carney, music

Rogue One – Neal Scanlan, visual effects

Victoria – Sturla Brandth Grovlen, cinematography