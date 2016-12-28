TWC co-chairman Harvey Weinstein accepts a Diversity in Film Award from Zurich Film Festival co-director Karl Spörri tonight at a special screening of Lion in Gstaad, Switzerland. Said Weinstein: “Garth Davis’ bravery in making this film and working with a lot of non-actors echoes the qualities we’ve come to recognize in the neo-realist films by De Sica or Rossellini, two filmmakers who were not afraid to make poignant statements about many of the societal qualms of their time. Lion is a real story about people of different colors and religions and it too doesn’t shy away from the genuine realities of the characters, elevating the film to what Michael Sragow in Film Comment referred to as ‘cathartic and optimistic.’”
Harvey Weinstein Accepts ‘Lion’ Diversity Award At Zurich Fest
by Mike Fleming Jr
