The Capri International Hollywood Film Festival presented one of its awards a few days early this year. Festival director Pascal Vicedomini was in Rome tonight and presented the festival’s award for Best Adapted Screenplay to Lion screenwriter Luke Davies. Davies wasn’t in Rome himself, but Harvey Weinstein accepted it on his behalf.

Weinstein was in Rome to co-host a special screening of Lion, with Italian film star Riccardo Scarmacio. Also there to see the new film were Oscar-winning set designers Dante Ferretti and his wife Francesca Lo Schiavo, Oscar-nominated musician Tony Renis, and the wife of the late film producer Franco Cristaldi, who produced the Oscar winning films Divorce Italian Style, Fellini’s Amarcord and Cinema Paradiso. Weinstein told the crowd: “I learned more after one hour with Cristaldi in his home than my 3 years at film school.” Lion got a standing-ovation.