EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content and Campanario Entertainment have teamed to acquire rights to the Federico Axat novel Kill The Next One, and they have set Craig Rosenberg to write the script. First published to acclaim in Spanish as La Ultima Salida, the book now is rolling out around the world in 30 languages, mostly under the title The Last Way Out. It was just published in the U.S. by the Hachette imprint Mulholland Books. Anna Soler-Pont at the Pontas Agency made the movie deal.

Federico Axat Pontas Agency

Anonymous Content’s Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta are producing with Jaime Dávila and Sergio Aguero from Campanario Entertainment. Jeff Okin will be an executive producer on the project.

The thriller’s protagonist, Ted McKay, is about to put a bullet in his brain when his doorbell rings and a stranger makes him an offer worth a temporary stay of self-execution: a last heroic act that would protect his family from the pain of his suicide. McKay soon finds himself at the center of a grisly game of manipulation and death.

Rosenberg’s credits include Preacher, Panopticon and The Uninvited. The novel is the third from the Buenos Aires-born Axat.