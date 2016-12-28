On a typically slow holiday season night, the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on CBS (1.0 in adults 18-49, 8.6 million viewers) rebounded slightly after tying an all-time low last year, up +0.1 (+11%) in 18-49 and +14% in viewers. Still, the 9-11 PM special, hosted by Stephen Colbert, was eclipsed by its lead-in, a repeat of CBS’ flagship drama NCIS (1.1, 9.6 million), which was the No.1 program of the night in the demo and total viewers. In 18-49, it was tied with an encore of NBC’s new game show The Wall (1.1) at 8 PM.

Besides the Kennedy Center Honors, the other two first-run telecasts last night were ABC’s 20/20, dedicated to the deaths of George Michael and Carrie Fisher, which drew a 0.9 in the demo at 10 PM, and the CW’s No Tomorrow (0.2) at 9 PM. The freshman dramedy, which is not expected to get a second-season renewal, was off by a tenth from its last original three weeks ago to hit a new Live+same day low in 18-49 as well as total viewers (600,000). CBS won the night in 18-49 and total viewers.