Katie Couric is heading back to NBC’s Today as guest-host for a week, while Savannah Guthrie is on maternity leave. She will join Matt Lauer starting January 2.

Couric co-anchored the NBC morning show from 1991 until 2006, when CBS offered her the chance to become anchor of its evening newscast, making her the first female solo anchor of a broadcast evening newscast. Couric left that gig in May of ’11 when her contract ran out. Since 2014, Couric has been global anchor for Yahoo News.

Couric has never co-hosted Today since exiting that morning show, though she has appeared as a guest. Couric did, however, spend one highly hyped week as guest co-host of Today rival Good Morning America in April of 2012, subbing for Robin Roberts and joining George Stephanopoulos. That ABC guest gig coincided with Couric’s post-CBS deal with ABC for a new syndicated daytime show as well as ABC News duties. Back then, GMA was on the ratings rise, posting increases and closing the gap with leader Today.

These days, as then, Today is in a heated ratings battle with GMA. Nowadays, Today leads in the news demo while GMA leads in overall audience for the season, though the NBC show has taken that crown as well on half of the past six weeks.