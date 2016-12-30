J.J. Abrams will be awarded the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award by the American Cinema Editors, the group said today. The honor will be bestowed January 27 at the 67th ACE Eddie Awards at the Beverly Hilton.

“J.J. Abrams is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been making his mark in cinema and television for over 20 years,” the ACE board of directors said in announcing the honor. “Through his production company Bad Robot, J.J. has engaged and delighted audiences around the world with his innovative brand of storytelling. Whether he’s reinventing a beloved franchise or creating something entirely new and groundbreaking — be it Star Trek, Star Wars, Westworld, Lost, Alias and many others — his name is synonymous with nothing less than spectacular entertainment. He is one of the most exciting voices working in our industry, and we’re thrilled to celebrate his body of work thus far.”

He joins past recipients including Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Norman Jewison, Alexander Payne, James Cameron, Nancy Meyers, Clint Eastwood, George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola, Kathleen Kennedy, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, Saul Zaentz, Paul Greengrass and Stanley Donen, among others.

Nominees for this year’s ACE Eddie Awards will be announced January 3.