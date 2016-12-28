Jimmy Kimmel will host a Bachelor-themed primetime special on January 2, following the premiere of the new season of ABC’s reality competition series The Bachelor. Jimmy Kimmel Live: Here for the Right Reasons will air at 10 PM ET.

While Kimmel’s late night show and ABC’s The Bachelor franchise have had a love affair for many seasons now, and fans look forward to Kimmel’s premiere-night prediction as to who will get the final rose, this marks the first ever primetime JKL Bachelor special.

Maybe not coincidentally, the following week, immediately after the next episode of The Bachelor, ABC will unveil Big Fan. Big Fan is the network’s celebrity-packed game show from Kimmel and Banijay Studios North America.

The game show, hosted by Andy Richter, is based on the “Who Knows…?” segments of JKL, pitting celebrity against super-fans in their knowledge about that celebrity. The bit went viral when Katy Perry lost the game to one of her biggest fans. Super-fan winners are awarded “a priceless experience with the celebrity.”

ABC recently announced the first two Big Fan celebrity guests will be Matthew McConaughey and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The following Monday, January 16, will air episodes with Kim Kardashian West and Kristen Bell.