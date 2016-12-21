It’s that time of year again. Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon was joined by an all-star cast last night for his (what may be?) annual holiday video sing-along.

Related
Jimmy Fallon Steers Clear Of Donald Trump Questions When Arnold Schwarzenegger Guests

Paul McCartney, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Seth MacFarlane, Tori Kelly, the cast of the animated film Sing and the Roots, along with Fallon, performed a merry, a cappella version of McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime”.

Fallon has started quite a tradition with his holiday sing-alongs. Last year he was joined by the cast from Star Wars: The Force Awakens in an a cappella medley of John Williams’ Star Wars score.

Check out the “Wonderful Christmastime” video above.