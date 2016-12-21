It’s that time of year again. Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon was joined by an all-star cast last night for his (what may be?) annual holiday video sing-along.

Paul McCartney, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Seth MacFarlane, Tori Kelly, the cast of the animated film Sing and the Roots, along with Fallon, performed a merry, a cappella version of McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime”.

Fallon has started quite a tradition with his holiday sing-alongs. Last year he was joined by the cast from Star Wars: The Force Awakens in an a cappella medley of John Williams’ Star Wars score.

Check out the “Wonderful Christmastime” video above.